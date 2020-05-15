Taulia Tagovailoa announces transfer to Maryland

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 26: Taulia Tagovailoa #5 of the Alabama Crimson Tide yells to the sidelines during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former Kapolei and Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will transfer to Maryland, making the announcement on social media on Friday.

Last Friday, Tagovailoa entered the NCAA transfer portal. A week later, Tua’s younger brother will officially blaze his own trail and play for the Terrapins, who are coached by Mike Locksley, Alabama’s offensive coordinator from 2017 and 2018. Locksley was also on the Alabama staff in 2016.

Taulia Tagovailoa never officially played for Locksley at Alabama, as Locksley departed for Maryland before the 2019 season. In his freshman season at Alabama, Taulia Tagovailoa completed nine of 12 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in five games played in 2019.

Because he played in more than four games, he did not redshirt the 2019 season. He will be required to sit out the 2020 season due to NCAA redshirt rules and will be a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility in 2021.

