Kauai-born Tatiana Weston-Webb won the Margaret River Pro at Surfers Point Road in Australia on Sunday.

Weston-Webb clinched the title with a score of 16.23, which topped that of Stephanie Gilmore, who had a 15.00 to finish in second place.

Filipe Toledo won on the men’s side, as Hawaii’s Seth Moniz fell in the quarterfinals.