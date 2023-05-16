After completing a sweep over UC Davis this past weekend, the University of Hawaii baseball team enters their final road trip of the season mathematically alive in the Big West Conference.

The Rainbow Warriors would need to win out in their final six games and need Cal State Fullerton to lose four of six in order to pull off a miraculous run to the program’s first ever Big West title but having something to play for in May is certainly a step in the right direction for the club.

The three game series will run Friday-Sunday.

When UH gets ready for competition they will turn to junior reliver Tai Atkins, who anytime he is with the team serves as tone setter.

Atkina, a Hawaiian Studies major from Kohala, has taken on the role of blowing a conch shell before the games. A tradition that has not only become celebrated by fans but also a practice also known as Ku that perpetuates the prideful culture that the team represents.

“The significance of the pu, the conch shell is a ceremonial way of official beginnings. So I thought it was cool to start it for our home games. When our team takes a break and they head out to the field and welcome them with the pu and kind of initiate the start of the game. On the road, we also take it. Coach Hill likes to do storm the gates. So, what we’ll do is that we’ll have our little prayer outside and before we enter the stadium, I’ll blow the pu and let the entire stadium know that we’re coming,” Atkins told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

“I take a lot of pride in it now. As a native Hawaiian, I think it’s cool to perpetuate cultural traditions,” said Atkins. “It’s a reminder for us to to know that we play in a very unique spot, you know, just to add little bits of our own culture here and there. You know, I think that gives us a big boost not only for the program, but, you know, for the players that come in from the mainland, you know, to feel what it’s like to be from here.”

The Rainbow Warriors will open their series against CSUN on Friday at 12:00 pm HST. The game will be streamed via ESPN+ and will be available on radio with ESPN Honolulu.