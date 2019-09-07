Tagovailoa’s 4-touchdown day gives Alabama blowout win over New Mexico State

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had another banner performance for the Crimson Tide this afternoon as they cruised to a 62-10 victory over New Mexico State.
The former Saint Louis star had an early night at the office, playing through three quarters before head coach Nick Saban elected to Tagovailoa in favor of second-string signal-caller, Mac Jones.
Despite the limited workload, Tagovailoa managed to throw for 227 yards on 16-of-24 passing with three touchdowns. He also rushed for 33 yards on two carries and a score.
Through two games this season, Tagovailoa has 563 passing yards and eight touchdowns with zero interceptions.