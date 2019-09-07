Tagovailoa’s 4-touchdown day gives Alabama blowout win over New Mexico State

HONOLULU—The 20th-ranked University of Hawai'i women's volleyball team (5-0) recorded its first sweep of the season, defeating Sacramento State in straight-sets, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 on Day Two of the Heineken Rainbow Wahine Invitational. Middle blockers Skyler Williams and Amber Igiede led Hawai'i with nine kills apiece without either making an error on Friday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Williams hit a career-high 1.000 hitting percentage, going a perfect 9-for-9 in kills. She was tied for the team-high with three blocks with freshman outside hitter Hanna Hellvig. Hellvig ended two kills shy of recorded a double-double with eight kills and 10 digs.

Igiede hit .562 on the night (9-0-16) and had two digs and one block for the game. In all, the four UH middle blockers--Williams, Igiede, Braelyn Akana and Tiffany Westerberg--combined to record 22 kills with just two errors in 38 attacks for a .526 hitting percentage.

Rookie outside hitter Riley Wagoner led UH with 11 digs and added three kills, two assists and a block.

Hawai'i's senior setting duo finished combining for 37 assists. Bailey Chou had a match-high 23 assists with a service ace and eight digs and Norene Iosia had 14 assists with five digs.

In the first set, Hawai'i got off to a quick start, jumping out to an immediate 6-0 lead to start the game. The middle blockers got involved early and often. A night after putting down a career-high 13 kills, Williams recorded eight kills in the first set alone, hitting 1.000 while Igiede added four kills on seven swings with no errors.

Hawai'i got off to another strong start in the second set, leading 7-1 right off the bat. But the Hornets chipped away to close the gap to three points at 10-7. But from there, the 'Bows went on a 7-to-1 run to extend their lead to 17-8—four points coming off the serve of Brooke Van Sickle. Making her first collegiate appearance in the set was middle blocker Braelyn Akana. Hawai'i coasted to capture Set 2, 25-17.

The third set was much like the first two as Wagoner served for four-straight points to give UH a 6-2 lead early. UH slowly pulled away to close the set out, 25-18. In all 13 Rainbow Wahine were able to get into the game as the 'Bows secured the win.

Hawai'i is off to its best start since 2015 when UH started at 5-0.

On Saturday, Army will take on Sacramento State at 11:00 a.m. In the final game of the tournament, Hawai'i will battle Denver on Sunday at 4:00 p.m.