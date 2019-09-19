Tagovailoa selected as Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 14: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up before their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa had a game to remember last weekend against South Carolina and because of his performance under center for the Alabama Crimson Tide, he’s been named the Davey O’Brien Foundation’s National Quarterback of the Week.

The former Saint Louis star threw for a career-high 444 yards on 28-of-36 passing with five touchdowns. He became the first quarterback in program history with for 400-plus passing yards and five passing touchdowns in a single game.

His yardage mark through the air was the eighth-career performance of 300 or more passing yards since he stepped foot in Tuscaloosa which is a new Alabama record.

Tagovailoa was also named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week and the Maxwell Award Player of the Week for his performance. He’s currently the odds-on favorite to hoist the 2019 Heisman Trophy.