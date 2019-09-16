Tagovailoa remains odds-on favorite to hoist 2019 Heisman Trophy

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 14: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up before their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa is still the odds-on favorite to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy, but his former teammate is right on his heels.

Oklahoma quarterback and former Crimson Tide signal-caller Jalen Hurts is currently listed at 4/1 to hoist the Heisman Trophy this December, according to the Las Vegas Westgate SuperBook. Tagovailoa, who took over the starting job under center for Alabama last season from Hurts, is a 2/1 favorite.

Both Hurts and Tagovaioa showcased why they are highly regarded as two of the most electrifying players in college football as the Sooners quarterback threw for 289 yards on 15-of-20 passing and three touchdowns while rushing for 150 yards and a score on the ground in a 48-14 victory over UCLA.

As for Tagovailoa, he was just as impressive.

The former Saint Louis star and 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up completed 28-of-36 passes for 444 yards and five touchdowns en route to a 47-23 victory over South Carolina.

On the season, Hurts has accumulated 880 passing yards, 12 total touchdowns (eight pass, four rush) with zero interceptions to go along with 373 rushing yards through three games.

Tagovailoa has totaled 1,007 passing yards, 13 total touchdowns (12 pass, one rush) and zero interceptions through three games.