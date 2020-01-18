Hawaii’s Tagovailoa, Raiola headline Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Awards Banquet

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame inducted its Class of 2020 ton Friday night in Waikiki and celebrated honorees at the annual Awards Banquet.



The Class of 2020 is David Dixon of Māori Ancestry, Frank Manumaluega of Samoan Ancestry, Haloti Ngata of Tongan Ancestry and Dominic Raiola of Hawaiian Ancestry were celebrated at the Princess Ka’iulani Hotel in Waikiki.

Also, headlining the event was former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who was honored as a co-recipients of the 2019 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award with Oregon Offensive Lineman Penei Sewell .

Scouting Report: Even when he doesn’t know the play – Tua Tagovailoa has the improvisational skills to still steal the show 📝 @Tuaamann #NFLDraft @PolynesianFBHOF // https://t.co/SOdY37JnAf 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/r334GFuo1z — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) January 18, 2020

The Award is presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity. University of Oregon and Tennessee Titans Quarterback Marcus Mariota was selected as the inaugural recipient of the Award in 2014, Notre Dame and Baltimore Ravens Offensive Lineman Ronnie Stanley was selected as the recipient in 2015, University of Colorado Quarterback Sefo Liufau was selected as the recipient in 2016, Washington State and Minnesota Vikings Defensive End Hercules Mata`afa was selected as the recipient in 2017, and University of Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was selected as the recipient in 2018.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns and only three interceptions on the season. He led the nation with a 206.93 passer rating, and also ranked among the nation’s top 10 quarterbacks in yards per passing attempt (11.3, 2nd), passing yards per game (315.6, 4th), passing touchdowns (33, T-6th) and completion percentage (71.4, 6th).

Penei Sewell led the University of Oregon to an 11-2 record and the Pac-12 Championship. Sewell became the first player of Polynesian Ancestry to win the Outland Trophy. In addition to winning the Outland Trophy, he has been named a consensus first team All-American, to the All-Pac-12 Conference First Team and was named the AP Pac-12 Co-Offensive Player of the Year.

DJ Uiagalelei was also announced and presented as the 2019 Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year.

The Hall of Fame Inductees were selected from a field of over 100 nominees by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee which includes former NFL Player and Inaugural Inductee Jack Thompson (Chairman), Coaches Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, past NFL player and Inaugural Inductee Olin Kreutz, past NFLPA President and Inaugural Inductee Kevin Mawae, former NFL Player and Class of 2015 Inductee Ray Schoenke, ESPN Sportscaster Neil Everett, NFL Network writer and commentator Steve Wyche, and Sportscaster Robert Kekaula. In addition to the Selection Committee, all living Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Inductees cast a vote to select the Class of 2020.

DAVID TUKATAHI DIXON

MāoriAncestry… Offensive Lineman … Arizona State University … Minnesota Vikings … 13 years professionally … Drafted in the 4th Round (44th pick) in the 1992 NFL Draft … Started 134 of the 152 games he played in the NFL … Born January 5, 1969 in New Zealand.

FRANK MANUMALEUGA

Samoan Ancestry … Linebacker … UCLA … San Jose State … Kansas City Chiefs … 3 years professionally … Drafted in the 4th Round (85th pick) in the 1979 NFL Draft … Two-time All-American selection … Holds the San Jose State single-game record for most tackles in a game (27) … Inducted in San Jose State Sports Hall of Fame … Born May 9, 1956 in Laie, HI.

HALOTI NGATA

Tongan Ancestry … Defensive Tackle … University of Oregon …Baltimore Ravens … Detroit Lions … Philadelphia Eagles … 13 years professionally … Drafted in the 1st Round (12th pick) in the 2006 NFL Draft … Two-time All-Pac 10 selection … Pac 10 Defensive Player of the Year … Consensus All-American … Morris Trophy winner … Super Bowl champion (XLVII) … Five-time Pro Bowl selection … Five-time All-Pro selection … Born January 21, 1984 in Inglewood, CA.

DOMINIC RAIOLA

Hawaiian Ancestry … Offensive Lineman … University of Nebraska … Detroit Lions … 14 years professionally … Drafted in the 2nd Round (50th pick) in the 2001 NFL Draft … Two-time All Big 12 Selection … Consensus All-American … Rimington Trophy winner … Received Chuck Hughes Award from Lions … Born December 30, 1978 in Honolulu, HI.

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame also honored Baltimore Ravens Offensive Lineman, Ronnie Stanley as the 2019 recipient of the Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year Award presented by Hawaiian Airlines.

The Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year Award recognizes the most outstanding professional football player of Polynesian Ancestry. Seattle Seahawks Offensive Guard Mike Iupati was selected as the inaugural recipient in 2015, Tennessee Titans Quarterback Marcus Mariota was selected as the recipient in 2016, and Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was selected as the recipient in 2017 and 2018.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Stanley is of Tongan descent. He is in his fourth season out of the University of Notre Dame. This year, Stanley helped lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 14-2 regular season record. He has given up no sacks and only 5 QB hurries throughout the season while leading the Ravens to the #1 ranked offense in the National Football League. He was selected as a First Team All-Pro and was also named to the Pro Bowl.