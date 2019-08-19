Tagovailoa listed as odds-on favorite for Heisman Trophy

Sports
Tua Tagovailoa finished second in voting for the 2018 Heisman Trophy

With the college football season officially kicking off this Saturday, the latest odds indicate some familiar faces favored to take home some hardware this year. 

SportsBetting.ag has the latest odds for the 2019 Heisman Trophy race with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa listed as the odds-on favorite at 3/2. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed at 3/1. 

Here’s the full list of Heisman odds:

Tua Tagovailoa  3/2

Trevor Lawrence  3/1

Jalen Hurts  8/1

Adrian Martinez  10/1

Jonathan Taylor  12/1

D’Andre Swift  14/1

Jake Fromm  14/1

Justin Fields  14/1

Travis Etienne  16/1

Justin Herbert  16/1

Sam Ehlinger  16/1

Ian Book  20/1

Austin Kendall  25/1

Jerry Jeudy  25/1

JT Daniels  25/1

Kelly Bryant  25/1

Shea Patterson  28/1

K.J. Costello  33/1

Rondale Moore  33/1

SportsBetting.ag also has the latest National Championship odds below:

Clemson  2/1

Alabama  3/1

Georgia  8/1

Oklahoma  10/1 

Michigan  10/1

Ohio State  14/1

Texas  20/1 

LSU  25/1

Florida  33/1

Utah  33/1

Oregon  33/1

Washington  33/1

Notre Dame  50/1 

Auburn  50/1

Texas A&M  50/1

Penn State  66/1

Nebraska  66/1

Miami  66/1 

Wisconsin  80/1

Mississippi State  100/1

USC  100/1

TCU  100/1

Stanford  100/1

Michigan State  100/1

Virginia Tech  150/1

Iowa  150/1 

Missouri  150/1

Florida State  150/1

Syracuse  150/1

Washington State  150/1

Baylor  150/1

Memphis  150/1

UCLA  150/1

Virginia  150/1

Army  250/1

UCF  250/1  

Kentucky  250/1

Iowa State  250/1

Purdue  250/1

SMU  250/1

South Florida  250/1

Northwestern  250/1

Utah State  250/1

Temple  500/1

North Texas  500/1

Northern Illinois  500/1

Western Michigan  500/1

Marshall  500/1

Hawaii  500/1

Buffalo  500/1

Wyoming  500/1

UAB  500/1.

