Tagovailoa listed as odds-on favorite for Heisman Trophy

Tua Tagovailoa finished second in voting for the 2018 Heisman Trophy

With the college football season officially kicking off this Saturday, the latest odds indicate some familiar faces favored to take home some hardware this year.

SportsBetting.ag has the latest odds for the 2019 Heisman Trophy race with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa listed as the odds-on favorite at 3/2. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed at 3/1.

Here’s the full list of Heisman odds:

Tua Tagovailoa 3/2

Trevor Lawrence 3/1

Jalen Hurts 8/1

Adrian Martinez 10/1

Jonathan Taylor 12/1

D’Andre Swift 14/1

Jake Fromm 14/1

Justin Fields 14/1

Travis Etienne 16/1

Justin Herbert 16/1

Sam Ehlinger 16/1

Ian Book 20/1

Austin Kendall 25/1

Jerry Jeudy 25/1

JT Daniels 25/1

Kelly Bryant 25/1

Shea Patterson 28/1

K.J. Costello 33/1

Rondale Moore 33/1

SportsBetting.ag also has the latest National Championship odds below:

Clemson 2/1

Alabama 3/1

Georgia 8/1

Oklahoma 10/1

Michigan 10/1

Ohio State 14/1

Texas 20/1

LSU 25/1

Florida 33/1

Utah 33/1

Oregon 33/1

Washington 33/1

Notre Dame 50/1

Auburn 50/1

Texas A&M 50/1

Penn State 66/1

Nebraska 66/1

Miami 66/1

Wisconsin 80/1

Mississippi State 100/1

USC 100/1

TCU 100/1

Stanford 100/1

Michigan State 100/1

Virginia Tech 150/1

Iowa 150/1

Missouri 150/1

Florida State 150/1

Syracuse 150/1

Washington State 150/1

Baylor 150/1

Memphis 150/1

UCLA 150/1

Virginia 150/1

Army 250/1

UCF 250/1

Kentucky 250/1

Iowa State 250/1

Purdue 250/1

SMU 250/1

South Florida 250/1

Northwestern 250/1

Utah State 250/1

Temple 500/1

North Texas 500/1

Northern Illinois 500/1

Western Michigan 500/1

Marshall 500/1

Hawaii 500/1

Buffalo 500/1

Wyoming 500/1

UAB 500/1.