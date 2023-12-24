Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are playoff bound once again.

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins edged the Dallas Cowboys 22-20, thanks to a Jason Sanders field goal from 29 yards as time expired.

Sanders kicked five field goals on Sunday, including three from beyond 50 yards.

Tagovailoa completed 24 of his 37 passes for 293 yards and a four-yard touchdown to Raheem Mostert.

Next up for the Dolphins is an 8 a.m. game against the Baltimore Ravens in a crucial contest as far as the AFC standings are concerned. The winner likely takes the lead in the AFC and will be in the driver’s seat for the top seed and bye.

Tagovailoa did not compete in the playoffs in 2022 due to being in concussion protocol. The Dolphins were eliminated in the wild-card round by the Buffalo Bills.