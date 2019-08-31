Tagovailoa leads Alabama to 42-3 victory over Duke

Tua Tagovailoa proved why he belongs in the Heisman Trophy conversation after today’s performance against Duke.
The junior quarterback from Hawaii led Alabama to a 42-3 win over the Blue Devils, throwing for 336 yards, four touchdowns with zero interceptions.
With that showcase through the air, Tagovailoa has now tied AJ McCarron for the most four touchdown passing games in Crimson Tide history (7.)
Wide receiver Jerry Juedy was Tagovailoa’s favorite target on the day, hauling in 10 receptions for 137 yards and a score. The younger Tagovailoa, Taulia, also got his first taste of college football action in the fourth quarter.