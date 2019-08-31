Tagovailoa leads Alabama to 42-3 victory over Duke

SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 07: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to the CFP National Championship against the Clemson Tigers presented by AT&T at Levi’s Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa proved why he belongs in the Heisman Trophy conversation after today’s performance against Duke.

The junior quarterback from Hawaii led Alabama to a 42-3 win over the Blue Devils, throwing for 336 yards, four touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Tua making his Heisman case early



26-31 passing

336 yards

4 TDs



Tide rolls over Duke, 42-3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wMSNYFAYYG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 31, 2019

With that showcase through the air, Tagovailoa has now tied AJ McCarron for the most four touchdown passing games in Crimson Tide history (7.)

Wide receiver Jerry Juedy was Tagovailoa’s favorite target on the day, hauling in 10 receptions for 137 yards and a score. The younger Tagovailoa, Taulia, also got his first taste of college football action in the fourth quarter.