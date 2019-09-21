Tagovailoa leads Alabama through the air in 49-7 win over Southern Mississippi

SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 07: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates his first quarter touchdown throw against the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi’s Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa’s strong start to the 2019 season continued today as Alabama took down Southern Mississippi, 49-7.

The former Saint Louis standout was the driving force behind the Crimson Tide’s success as Tagovailoa competed 17-of-21 passes for 293 yards and five touchdowns.

Through four games this season, Tagovailoa has 17 touchdowns juxtaposed to just 25 incompletions.

Tua Tagovailoa is now fifth on Alabama's all-time passing yards list. He's done it basically playing 2.5 quarters a game as a full-time starter. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) September 21, 2019

Mac Jones took over for Tagovailoa in the third quarter with Alabama ahead 42-7, but was soon replaced by Tagovailoa’s younger brother, Taulia.

Taulia Tagovailoa completed his first career pass on his first attempt for 20 yards as he put the game away from the Crimson Tide.