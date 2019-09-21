Tagovailoa leads Alabama through the air in 49-7 win over Southern Mississippi

Tua Tagovailoa’s strong start to the 2019 season continued today as Alabama took down Southern Mississippi, 49-7.
The former Saint Louis standout was the driving force behind the Crimson Tide’s success as Tagovailoa competed 17-of-21 passes for 293 yards and five touchdowns.
Through four games this season, Tagovailoa has 17 touchdowns juxtaposed to just 25 incompletions.
Mac Jones took over for Tagovailoa in the third quarter with Alabama ahead 42-7, but was soon replaced by Tagovailoa’s younger brother, Taulia.
Taulia Tagovailoa completed his first career pass on his first attempt for 20 yards as he put the game away from the Crimson Tide.