University of Maryland senior and former Kapolei standout Taulia Tagovailoa was named the Polynesian College Football Offensive Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu was named the Polynesian Defensive Player of the Year.

Each year since 2014, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame has awarded players with Polynesian ancestry who display both great ability and integrity. Tagovailoa is of Samoan ancestry, while Latu is of Tongan ancestry. The pair will be officially honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner on Jan. 20, 2024 and the Polynesian Bowl, which takes place the following day.

In 2023, Tagovailoa threw for 3,377 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, becoming the Big Ten Conference’s all-time passing yards leader in the process. The Terrapins will close out their season against Auburn in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30.

Latu was dominant for the Bruins, racking up 49 total tackles, including 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and two passes deflected. UCLA will play Boise State in the LA Bowl on Saturday.