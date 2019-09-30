Tagovailoa, Gabriel off to historically-efficient starts in 2019

The rise of Hawaii quarterbacks has taken the college football world by storm this season with the likes of Tua Tagovailoa and Dillon Gabriel lighting up scoreboards for their respective schools.
But just how good have the two signal-callers been? Take a look for yourself:
FBS Quarterback Passer Rating/Efficiency Leaders
- Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma: 249.9
- Joe Burrow, LSU: 225.6
- Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama: 225.1
- Tanner Morgan, Minnesota: 202.1
- Justin Fields, Ohio State: 194.4
- Dillon Gabriel, UCF: 190.5
The numbers above indicate a quarterback’s overall efficiency ratings based on completion percentage, touchdowns, interceptions and yards. Tagovailoa is third place in the country with a 225.1 passer rating with a completion percentage of 76.4, 1,718 yards and 23 touchdowns with zero interceptions.
With Tagovailoa in the backfield for the Crimson Tide, 22-of-35 offensive drives this season resulted in touchdowns – a 63 percent clip.
Gabriel, a true freshman, is sixth in the country with a 190.5 rating with a completion percentage of 190.5, 1338 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Why are these figures worth highlighting? Because no player in college football history has eclipsed a passer efficiency rating of 200.
In 2018, Tagovailoa led the country with a 199.5 passer rating ahead of Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray (199.2) – a new record-high breaking Baker Mayfield’s 2017 record of 198.9.
To put these figures in perspective, Colt Brennan’s record-breaking season for the University of Hawaii that saw him throw for 5,549 yards and a record-58 passing touchdowns had a passer rating of just 186.
With conference play underway for both Alabama and UCF, the level of competition will increase for both Tagovailoa and Gabriel. But through five games into the 2019 season, both players are off to historically great starts.