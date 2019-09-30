Tagovailoa, Gabriel off to historically-efficient starts in 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 21: Dillon Gabriel #11 of the UCF Knights passes in the first quarter during the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field on September 21, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The rise of Hawaii quarterbacks has taken the college football world by storm this season with the likes of Tua Tagovailoa and Dillon Gabriel lighting up scoreboards for their respective schools.

But just how good have the two signal-callers been? Take a look for yourself:

FBS Quarterback Passer Rating/Efficiency Leaders

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma: 249.9 Joe Burrow, LSU: 225.6 Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama: 225.1 Tanner Morgan, Minnesota: 202.1 Justin Fields, Ohio State: 194.4 Dillon Gabriel, UCF: 190.5

The numbers above indicate a quarterback’s overall efficiency ratings based on completion percentage, touchdowns, interceptions and yards. Tagovailoa is third place in the country with a 225.1 passer rating with a completion percentage of 76.4, 1,718 yards and 23 touchdowns with zero interceptions.

With Tagovailoa in the backfield for the Crimson Tide, 22-of-35 offensive drives this season resulted in touchdowns – a 63 percent clip.

With that seven-yard rushing TD, Tua Tagovailoa @Tuaamann broke the UA career record for touchdown responsibility with 81, passing AJ McCarron!#BamaFactor #RollTide pic.twitter.com/xHD1Qoejci — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) September 28, 2019

Gabriel, a true freshman, is sixth in the country with a 190.5 rating with a completion percentage of 190.5, 1338 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Dillon Gabriel got back in track in a Week 5 victory over UConn! pic.twitter.com/IBEJFaeSpi — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 30, 2019

Why are these figures worth highlighting? Because no player in college football history has eclipsed a passer efficiency rating of 200.

In 2018, Tagovailoa led the country with a 199.5 passer rating ahead of Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray (199.2) – a new record-high breaking Baker Mayfield’s 2017 record of 198.9.

To put these figures in perspective, Colt Brennan’s record-breaking season for the University of Hawaii that saw him throw for 5,549 yards and a record-58 passing touchdowns had a passer rating of just 186.

With conference play underway for both Alabama and UCF, the level of competition will increase for both Tagovailoa and Gabriel. But through five games into the 2019 season, both players are off to historically great starts.