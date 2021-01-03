Tagovailoa, Dolphins struggle in blowout loss to Bills

The Miami Dolphins had their worst showing of the 2020 season in their biggest game of the year, losing 56-26 in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.
A win would have given Miami (10-6) a playoff berth. Instead, the team now has to depend on the Jacksonville Jaguars to beat the Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars enter their matchup at 1-14 with the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft clinched while the Colts are 10-5.
The Bills (13-3), who already entered Sunday as AFC East champions, played their starters in the first half and raced to a 28-6 lead at the break. Quarterback and MVP candidate Josh Allen completed 18 of his 25 passes for 224 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a dazzling display.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins offense was seemingly out of sync from the start and never seemed to get into a groove. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struggled, throwing three interceptions while completing 35 of his 58 passes for 361 yards and a touchdown.
[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]
Whereas fellow Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has has replaced Tagovailoa off the bench multiple times this season, he was not available for Miami due to a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week.
Stay with KHON2 as this developing story will be updated.