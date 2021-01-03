Tagovailoa, Dolphins struggle in blowout loss to Bills

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) reacts after being sacked in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The Miami Dolphins had their worst showing of the 2020 season in their biggest game of the year, losing 56-26 in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

A win would have given Miami (10-6) a playoff berth. Instead, the team now has to depend on the Jacksonville Jaguars to beat the Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars enter their matchup at 1-14 with the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft clinched while the Colts are 10-5.

The Bills (13-3), who already entered Sunday as AFC East champions, played their starters in the first half and raced to a 28-6 lead at the break. Quarterback and MVP candidate Josh Allen completed 18 of his 25 passes for 224 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a dazzling display.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins offense was seemingly out of sync from the start and never seemed to get into a groove. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struggled, throwing three interceptions while completing 35 of his 58 passes for 361 yards and a touchdown.

Whereas fellow Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has has replaced Tagovailoa off the bench multiple times this season, he was not available for Miami due to a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week.

