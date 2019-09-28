Tagovailoa becomes Alabama’s all-time TD leader as Tide roll again

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 28: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to pass against the Mississippi Rebels at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The University of Alabama dominated Ole Miss to win 59-31 on Saturday. The Crimson Tide improve to 5-0.

Tua Tagovailoa had a career day. The Saint Louis graduate had six passing touchdowns and one rushing. He passed AJ McCarron for first on Alabama’s total touchdowns list. Tua’s six passing touchdowns in one game breaks his own record he set earlier in the year. The junior went 26-36 and 418 yards.

Devontae Smith broke Amari Cooper’s single-game receiving yards record with 274 and had five TD catches.

Tagovailoa has still not thrown an interception this season.

With the win, and #1 Clemson narrowly edging un-ranked North Carolina, Alabama has a chance to move up to the number one team in the country next week.