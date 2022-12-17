Despite showing vast signs of improvement, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins could not put an end to their losing streak and were edged by the current AFC top seed Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

The Bills prevailed 32-29 in snowy Buffalo on a 25-yard Tyler Bass field goal as time expired.

Miami dropped to 8-6 and lost its third straight game, while Buffalo improved to 11-3 to hold on to its top spot in the AFC standings.

After struggling against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Tagovailoa completed 17 of his 30 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns — one each to top targets Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Despite their three straight losses, the Dolphins remain the No. 6 seed in the current AFC playoff picture with three games left.

Also on Saturday, Punahou alumnus and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner had three tackles, including two for loss and a sack, in a dramatic 39-36 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Colts led 33-0 at halftime, are now a part of history by squandering the biggest lead in a loss in NFL history.