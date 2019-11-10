Tagovailoa, Alabama fall short in SEC showdown against LSU

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 09: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to pass during the second half against the LSU Tigers in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s hopes for a national championship[ took a hit today as the LSU Tigers won a classic in Tuscaloosa, 46-41.

Alabama (8-1) dropped its first game of the season despite quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throwing for 418 yards on 21-of-40 attempts, four touchdowns and one interception.

Joe Burrow might have locked up the Heisman against Bama 🔥⁰⁰🐯 31/39 for 393 yards, 3 TDs

🐯 0 INTs

🐯 Led No. 2 over No. 3 Bama, 46-41 on the road pic.twitter.com/7cuDBXYQ1w — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 10, 2019

The former Saint Louis star was a gametime decision before the game after missing Alabama’s last game against Arkansas with a high-ankle sprain. Despite the injury, Tagovailoa kept the Crimson Tide in the game, but Alabama’s defense could not stop LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and the Tigers offense.

Burrow, who is arguably in the driver’s seat for the Heisman Trophy, completed 31-of-39 passing for 393 yards and three scores.

Next up for Alabama is a date against Mississippi State on Saturday, November 16th.