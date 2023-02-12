HONOLULU (KHON2) — From the professional level to the junior leagues, the safety of football players is taking center field with new safety rules added to the sport and improvements in protective gear, although the risk of the game is something that could never fully go away.

It is one of the most watched television events of the year, the Super Bowl draws millions of eyes. Kevin Kobashigawa said the game is a time to gather and connect with family.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

He said, “Celebration of competition and everything. It is a big thing to get together for barbecues to celebrate with family and friends.”

It could be the excitement surrounding the game, the halftime performance or the commercials, but it could also be the intensity of the players.

Football is a high-contact sport where injuries could be expected, but football fans like Mark McFerren said they are noticing some differences.

“Parent’s attitudes have changed. I think players’ attitudes, even coaches’ attitudes, have changed,” McFerren said. “Because it used to be you get hit and the coach would say just dust it off and get back in there; but now, it doesn’t seem to be that way.”

There are new rules aiming to make the sport safer for high school athletes. National Federation of State High School Association Football Officials Coordinator Matt Sumsite said the “defenseless receiver protection rule” has been in play for several years in Hawaii, and it just took effect nationally.

“Any player who’s in the process of attempting to make a catch,” Sumsite said. “Either have made the catch or attempted to make a catch who has not had an opportunity to come down and protect themselves or in essence, brace for impact.”

Sumsite said the defender can still contact the receiver if it is incidental while making a play, pushing the receiver out of bounds or a proper wrap tackle.

Sumsite said these changes to the football rules are necessary. He said student-athletes are training and becoming stronger and faster. Protective equipment gear also has a play in this.

“It’s lighter, and it’s less bulky. So, the players have the ability to move faster, which by design does make it more dangerous, right?” Sumsite said. “It’s maintained its safety protection, on one hand. It’s created a little bit of a problem, on the other end. And, again, that’s where we address it with the rule changes.”

Kobashigawa has keiki in his family who play football. He is glad such attention is being paid to safety, knowing players only keep getting better.

Kobashigawa said, “It’s like year-round clubs. It’s very intense. So, it’s good to get the safety into it also.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Sumsite said data shows there has also been a decline in concussions ever since the blindside block rules changed.