Ta’amu’s winning effort headlines players and coaches with Hawaii ties in XFL’s opening weekend

Week 1 of the XFL’s revival is now in the books, as a handful of players and coaches with Hawaii ties were prominent on the field and the sidelines.

Perhaps the most prominent performance from an 808 player came from St. Louis BattleHawks quarterback Jordan Ta’amu. In a 15-9 win over the Dallas Renegades on Sunday, the Pearl City and Ole Miss product completed 20 of his 27 passes for 209 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. He also ran the ball nine times for 77 yards.

Other players and coaches with ties to the 50th participated this past weekend as well, with their tie to Hawaii in parenthesis. Here’s how they fared.

PLAYERS

Pasoni Tasini, defensive tackle, Seattle Dragons (Baldwin ’12): Pasini recorded one tackle in a 31-19 loss to the DC Defenders.

Hau’oli Kikaha, outside linebacker, Dallas Renegades (Kahuku ’10): Kikaha recorded two total tackles in a 15-9 loss to Ta’amu and the St. Louis BattleHawks.

COACHES

June Jones, head coach/general manager, Houston Roughnecks (Hawaii coach 1999-2007): Jones called the plays on offense in a 37-17 win over the Los Angeles Wildcats. His quarterback, P.J. Walker, completed 23 of his 29 passes for 272 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed four times for 26 yards. Coincidentally, the Wildcats fired their defensive coordinator, Pepper Johnson, on Monday.

Norm Chow, offensive coordinator, Los Angeles Wildcats (Hawaii coach 2012-2015): Chow called the plays on offense for the Wildcats. His two quarterbacks, Charles Kanoff and Jalan McClendon, combined to throw 22-for-44 for 214 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Jerry Glanville, defensive coordinator, Tampa Vipers (2005-2006 Hawaii defensive coordinator): Glanville’s Vipers lost 23-3 to the New York Guardians, but not before a semi-viral moment from Glanville’s choice of headwear.

Jerry Glanville is… wearing two headsets? pic.twitter.com/nODBJxdjoc — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) February 9, 2020

Week 2 of the XFL slate will take place this weekend, with two games each on Saturday and Sunday. For a refresher of players and coaches with Hawaii ties competing in the league, click here.