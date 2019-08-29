Breaking News
Shark sighting prompts Magic Sands Beach closure in Kona

Ta’amu, Mariota, Ursua on KHON2 family of stations Thursday

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Marcus Mariota, John Ursua, and Jordan Ta’amu

The final week of NFL preseason action has arrived and so has the last chance to see some of Hawaii’s biggest football stars.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota & linebacker Kamalei Correia, Houston Texans quarterback Jordan Ta’amu & kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn and Seattle Seahawks receiver John Ursua will each take the field tomorrow, looking to leave lasting impressions for their coaches and fans before Week 1 rolls around. 

Here’s a breakdown of how you can watch each game on KHON2 family of channels:

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29, 2019:

KHON: 2:00PM-5:00PM                               

  • NFL PRESEASON FOOTBALL (LIVE): LOS ANGELES RAMS AT HOUSTON TEXANS

CW: 2:00PM-4:30PM                               

  • NFL PRESEASON GAME (LIVE): TENNESSEE TITANS AT CHICAGO BEARS

KHII: 4:00PM-7:00PM                               

  • NFL PRESEASON FOOTBALL (LIVE): OAKLAND RAIDERS AT SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

Cracking the whip on helicopter tours and skydiving operations in Hawaii

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cracking the whip on helicopter tours and skydiving operations in Hawaii"

Man steals from lock-up self-storage on Kapiolani Blvd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man steals from lock-up self-storage on Kapiolani Blvd"

An introduced bill will extend lifeguard hours on Oahu beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "An introduced bill will extend lifeguard hours on Oahu beaches"

Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants fight for a better contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants fight for a better contract"

Good Samaritan press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Samaritan press conference"

Man falls asleep at wheel and crashes the trailer he supposedly stole

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man falls asleep at wheel and crashes the trailer he supposedly stole"
More Local News

Trending Stories