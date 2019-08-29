Ta’amu, Mariota, Ursua on KHON2 family of stations Thursday

The final week of NFL preseason action has arrived and so has the last chance to see some of Hawaii’s biggest football stars.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota & linebacker Kamalei Correia, Houston Texans quarterback Jordan Ta’amu & kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn and Seattle Seahawks receiver John Ursua will each take the field tomorrow, looking to leave lasting impressions for their coaches and fans before Week 1 rolls around.

Here’s a breakdown of how you can watch each game on KHON2 family of channels:

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29, 2019:

KHON: 2:00PM-5:00PM

NFL PRESEASON FOOTBALL (LIVE): LOS ANGELES RAMS AT HOUSTON TEXANS

CW: 2:00PM-4:30PM

NFL PRESEASON GAME (LIVE): TENNESSEE TITANS AT CHICAGO BEARS

KHII: 4:00PM-7:00PM