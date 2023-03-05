Three weeks in, and two teams have separated themselves atop the 2023 XFL standings.

The D.C. Defenders and Houston Roughnecks are the only 3-0 teams remaining and will play each other next week. Both teams have quarterbacks with heavy Hawaii ties.

For D.C., Pearl City alumnus Jordan Ta’amu completed 11 of his 20 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball 10 times for a total of 22 yards for an additional score in a 34-28 win over the St. Louis Battlehawks, the team he used to play for in 2020.

Meanwhile, as Houston’s backup quarterback but primary running option under center, former University of Hawaii standout Cole McDonald ran seven times for five yards, as well as a key two-point conversion in a 22-13 win over the San Antonio Brahmas. He completed his lone pass for three yards.

The Defenders and Roughnecks will play each other on Monday, March 27 during Week 6.

Below are how other players with Hawaii ties performed during Week 3 of the 2023 XFL season:

Sama Paama, defensive lineman, Seattle Sea Dragons: Paama had a tackle in a 30-26 win over the Vegas Vipers.

Cedric Byrd, receiver, Houston Roughnecks: Byrd caught three passes for a total of 39 yards.