Surfing legend John Shimooka passes away at 51

Hawaii surfing legend John Shimooka has passed away at the age of 51 at his home in Sydney, Austalia, according to a statement from Surfing NSW.

“The team at Surfing NSW is deeply distressed at the passing of one of our own, John Shimooka, in the early hours of Monday morning,” part of the statement reads.

“A talented former world tour surfer, commentator, jiu jitsu black belt and General Manager of Partnerships for Surfing NSW since 2018, “Shmoo” was a much-loved member of the global surfing community and the Surfing NSW family.”

A cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.

Shimooka is a 1987 graduate of Roosevelt High School. He is survived by his son, Brandon.

Shimooka’s death has been mourned in the surfing community. Eleven-time world surfing champion Kelly Slater was one of many to pay tribute on social media.