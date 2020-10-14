Super Bowl champions Trent Dilfer and Doug Williams to serve as head coaches for 2021 Polynesian Bowl

A pair of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks will be on opposite sidelines as head coaches for the 2021 Polynesian Bowl at Aloha Stadium.

The Polynesian Bowl announced that Trent Dilfer and Doug Williams will be the coaches for the next Polynesian Bowl, which takes place at Aloha Stadium in Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. HST.

Dilfer will be the head coach for Team Makai. He played 14 seasons in the NFL and was the quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XXXV. Dilfer is currently the head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn. He’s also the longtime coach for the Elite 11, which features the nation’s best high school quarterbacks, including 2016 Elite 11 MVP Tua Tagovailoa.

Williams will serve as the head coach for Team Mauka. He was the MVP of Super Bowl XXII and was the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl. He’s also served as the head coach at Morehouse and Grambling State. He’s currently the senior vice president of Player Development for the NFL’s Washington Football Team.

The Polynesian Bowl annually showcases 100 of the best high school football seniors, including 25 of Hawaii’s best.