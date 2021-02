Student athletes from around the state put pen to paper on National Signing Day

In a typical year dozens of student athletes would have packed a ballroom in Waikiki to commemorate National Signing Day with an event put on Education-1st.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic though, a smaller event took place via Zoom on Wednesday morning as 20 student athletes from around the state put pen to paper making their collegiate commitments official.

Among the honorees was Leilehua quarterback/slot back Kalei Akagi who signed with the United States Military Academy at West Point (Army) where he will compete at slot back with the Black Knights.

Also represented on Wednesday were baseball, volleyball, track and field, softball, and soccer standouts.

To watch the Zoom ceremony ON-DEMAND, click here.

PARTCIPANTS:

KALEI AKAGI, LEILEHUA, FOOTBALL, U.S. MILITARY ACADEMY (ARMY)

BETHANY BALLESTEROS, MILILANI, VOLLEYBALL/TRACK AND FIELD, LEWIS & CLARK

DALLAS DE LA CRUZ, WAIANAE, BASEBALL, WENATCHEE VALLEY COLLEGE

KYLE FOSS, LIBERTY/MILILANI/ISLAND, SOCCER, BUSHNELL COLLEGE

SEBASTIAN HORN, KAISER, SOCCER, WHITWORTH UNIVERSITY

JOSHUA ISHIZAKA, MILILANI, SOCCER, BUSHNELL UNIVERSITY

LEAH KAKIGI, HANALANI, SOCCER, BIOLA UNIVERSITY

JACOB REECE KAMANA’O-BULOSAN, PEARL CITY, VOLLEYBALL, WESTCLIFF UNIVERSITY

KIA’I KEONE, KAMEHAMEHA/SKYRIDGE, FOOTBALL, WHITWORTH UNIVERSITY

HALEY MOMI LYMAN, KAMEHAMEHA, SOFTBALL, WHITWORTH UNIVERSITY

KAYLI MAKIYA, WAIPAHU, SOCCER, WALDORF UNIVERSITY

ALEMA MOEAVA, PUNAHOU, FOOTBALL, VALLEY CITY STATE UNIVERSITY

KARA LEIGH MORRIS, MILILANI, SOCCER, OREGON INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

KAI NISHIBUN, KAISER, SOCCER, LAKE FOREST COLLEGE

KAINALU PAGENTE, PEARL CITY, CROSS COUNTRY/TRACK, ST. MARTIN’S UNIVERSITY

JORDYN ROSARIO, MILILANI, SOFTBALL, HOPE INTERNATIONAL

HUNTER SASAKI, LEILEHUA, BASEBALL, ST. MARTIN’S UNIVERSITY

NOAH TAKAYAMA, WAIPAHU, BASEBALL, WILLIAM JESSUP UNIVERSITY

BLAZE WONG, LEILEHUA, BASEBALL, GEORGE FOX UNIVERSITY

TY YUKUMOTO, LEILEHUA, BASEBALL, PACIFIC (OREGON)

Education-1st, Hawaii is a non-profit organization providing college and career readiness programs for youth and their families. Director of Operations, Kawika Kane was the coordinator of the event.