A multitude of student-athletes from around Hawaii gathered at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center on Wednesday to make their collegiate commitments official on the first National Letter of Intent Signing Day for the Class of 2023.
Among the high school seniors that participated in the event were three Moanalua boys’ volleyball players that will all attend the University of Hawaii in Kai Rodriguez, Zack Yewchuk, and Justin Todd as the Rainbow Warriors for the two-time defending national champions.
Kalani shortstop Madixx Marumoto also elected to stay home to play for the ‘Bows. She will also be playing across the street from the stadium named after her grandfather, Les Murakami.
The state’s top softball player for the class of 2023 will look to follow in the footsteps of the legendary Jocelyn Alo, as Maryknoll’s Nellian McEnroe-Marinas signed with the Sooners, just one year after Alo won her second national title with the program and set the sport’s career home run record.
The state’s top baseball prospect regardless of class, Punahou’s Nolan Souza, signed with the University of Arkansas.
Below is a list of the participants from the Hawaii State National Letter of Intent Signing Day event in Honolulu:
Ah Yat, Milan – University Laboratory School – Loyola Marymount University – Softball
Ancheta, Jessica – James Campbell High School – Upper Iowa University – Soccer
Arucan, Kayla – Maryknoll High School – Regis University – Soccer
Bactista, Breylyn-May – Mililani High School – Chaminade University – Soccer
Carvalho, Piʻilani – University Laboratory School – California State University, East Bay – Volleyball
Ching, Candace – Punahou School – University of Nevada, Reno – Soccer
Chun, Stone – Punahou School – Chatham University – Soccer
Diersbock, Reese – Le Jardin Academy – University of California, Davis – Volleyball
Frattarelli, Justin – Punahou School – Villanova University – Tennis
Gusman, Ellie – Punahou School – South Dakota State University – Soccer
Hashimoto, Mia – Punahou School – Gonzaga University – Soccer
Hatico, Aeryn – Pearl City High School – Upper Iowa University – Soccer
Hawkins, Gennézia – Le Jardin Academy – California State University, Bakersfield – Volleyball
Helm, Kilinoelehua – Kamehameha Schools – Hawai`i Western Oregon University – Volleyball
Higashi, Emma – Mililani High School – Western Oregon University – Soccer
Hironaka, Mia – Maryknoll High School – San Francisco State University – Soccer
Hirota, Leyanne – Punahou School – University of the Pacific – Tennis
Horiuchi, Kamryn – Moanalua High School – University of Oregon – Acro & Tumbling
Ige, Mari – Mililani High School – Cal Poly Humboldt – Soccer
Inabata, Payton – Punahou School – California State University, Sacramento – Soccer
Ioane, Moani – Kapolei High School – California State University, Northridge – Softball
Jang, Yewon Chloe – Roosevelt High School – Utah Valley University – Golf
Kaneshiro, Kara – Kalani High School – Colorado State University – Golf
Koga, Ashley – Moanalua High School – California State University, Sacramento – Golf
Lau, Dalen – Punahou School – California State University, Sacramento – Soccer
Liana, Jerzie – Waianae High School – California State University, Northridge – Softball
Makaula, Koen – Punahou School – University of Nevada, Reno – Volleyball
Masanda, Cammie – Kamehameha Schools Hawaiʻi – Corban University – Beach Volleyball
Matsueda, Teal – Kalani High School – Boise State University – Golf
McEnroe-Marinas, Nellian (Nelli) – Maryknoll High School – University of Oklahoma – Softball
Muramoto, Madixx – Kalani High School – University of Hawai’I, Manoa – Softball
Nakagawa, Raiden – Mid Pacific – Grand View University – Bowling
Nakao, Raya – Punahou School – Oregon State University – Golf
Noble, Caden – Radford High School – Georgetown College – Baseball
Passi, Shonty – Punahou School – University of Utah – Softball
Rodriguez, Kai – Moanalua High School – University of Hawaii, Manoa Men’s Volleyball
Rosa, Braiesey – Waianae High School – University of Oregon – Softball
Salanoa, Xevani – Punahou School – Westminster College – Soccer
Sato, Kayla – Mililani High School – Utah State University – Soccer
Senter, Ethan – Kalani High School – University of California, Santa Barbara – Soccer
Shimabukuro, Breenalyn – Aiea High School – Colorado Christian University – Soccer
Smith, Koen – Moanalua High School – Fordham University – Baseball
Souza, Nolan – Punahou School – University of Arkansas – Baseball
Taira, Alexys – Pearl City High School – Chaminade University – Soccer
Takai, Madison – Punahou School – Boston University – Golf
Tautua’a, Haiti – Waianae High School – University of Pittsburgh – Volleyball
Todd, Justin – Moanalua High School – University of Hawaii Men’s Volleyball
Tokumaru, Kai – Mid-Pacific Institute – University of Puget Sound – Baseball
Torres-Kahapea, Laynee – Punahou School – Portland State University – Basketball
Vaioleti, Melie – Punahou School – Brown University – Volleyball
Walker, Sydnee – Le Jardin Academy – University of Colorado, Colorado Springs – Volleyball
Wilson, Kailee – Mililani High School – Seattle University – Soccer
Yewchuk, Zack – Moanalua High School – University of Hawaii, Manoa – Men’s Volleyball
Yoshino, Preston – Punahou School – Grinnell College – Baseball
Stay with KHON2 Sports for more coverage of National Signing Day. Below are the remaining National Signing dates for student-athletes in the academic year.
Division I Basketball (Early Period) November 9, 2022
All Other Division I and II Sports (Non-Football) November 9, 2022
Division I Football (Early Period) December 21, 2022
Division I and II Football (Midyear JC Transfer) December 21, 2022
Division I and II Football (Regular Period) February 1, 2023
Division I Basketball (Regular Period) April 12, 2023