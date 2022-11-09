A multitude of student-athletes from around Hawaii gathered at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center on Wednesday to make their collegiate commitments official on the first National Letter of Intent Signing Day for the Class of 2023.

Among the high school seniors that participated in the event were three Moanalua boys’ volleyball players that will all attend the University of Hawaii in Kai Rodriguez, Zack Yewchuk, and Justin Todd as the Rainbow Warriors for the two-time defending national champions.

Kalani shortstop Madixx Marumoto also elected to stay home to play for the ‘Bows. She will also be playing across the street from the stadium named after her grandfather, Les Murakami.

The state’s top softball player for the class of 2023 will look to follow in the footsteps of the legendary Jocelyn Alo, as Maryknoll’s Nellian McEnroe-Marinas signed with the Sooners, just one year after Alo won her second national title with the program and set the sport’s career home run record.

The state’s top baseball prospect regardless of class, Punahou’s Nolan Souza, signed with the University of Arkansas.

Below is a list of the participants from the Hawaii State National Letter of Intent Signing Day event in Honolulu:

Ah Yat, Milan – University Laboratory School – Loyola Marymount University – Softball

Ancheta, Jessica – James Campbell High School – Upper Iowa University – Soccer

Arucan, Kayla – Maryknoll High School – Regis University – Soccer

Bactista, Breylyn-May – Mililani High School – Chaminade University – Soccer

Carvalho, Piʻilani – University Laboratory School – California State University, East Bay – Volleyball

Ching, Candace – Punahou School – University of Nevada, Reno – Soccer

Chun, Stone – Punahou School – Chatham University – Soccer

Diersbock, Reese – Le Jardin Academy – University of California, Davis – Volleyball

Frattarelli, Justin – Punahou School – Villanova University – Tennis

Gusman, Ellie – Punahou School – South Dakota State University – Soccer

Hashimoto, Mia – Punahou School – Gonzaga University – Soccer

Hatico, Aeryn – Pearl City High School – Upper Iowa University – Soccer

Hawkins, Gennézia – Le Jardin Academy – California State University, Bakersfield – Volleyball

Helm, Kilinoelehua – Kamehameha Schools – Hawai`i Western Oregon University – Volleyball

Higashi, Emma – Mililani High School – Western Oregon University – Soccer

Hironaka, Mia – Maryknoll High School – San Francisco State University – Soccer

Hirota, Leyanne – Punahou School – University of the Pacific – Tennis

Horiuchi, Kamryn – Moanalua High School – University of Oregon – Acro & Tumbling

Ige, Mari – Mililani High School – Cal Poly Humboldt – Soccer

Inabata, Payton – Punahou School – California State University, Sacramento – Soccer

Ioane, Moani – Kapolei High School – California State University, Northridge – Softball

Jang, Yewon Chloe – Roosevelt High School – Utah Valley University – Golf

Kaneshiro, Kara – Kalani High School – Colorado State University – Golf

Koga, Ashley – Moanalua High School – California State University, Sacramento – Golf

Lau, Dalen – Punahou School – California State University, Sacramento – Soccer

Liana, Jerzie – Waianae High School – California State University, Northridge – Softball

Makaula, Koen – Punahou School – University of Nevada, Reno – Volleyball

Masanda, Cammie – Kamehameha Schools Hawaiʻi – Corban University – Beach Volleyball

Matsueda, Teal – Kalani High School – Boise State University – Golf

McEnroe-Marinas, Nellian (Nelli) – Maryknoll High School – University of Oklahoma – Softball

Muramoto, Madixx – Kalani High School – University of Hawai’I, Manoa – Softball

Nakagawa, Raiden – Mid Pacific – Grand View University – Bowling

Nakao, Raya – Punahou School – Oregon State University – Golf

Noble, Caden – Radford High School – Georgetown College – Baseball

Passi, Shonty – Punahou School – University of Utah – Softball

Rodriguez, Kai – Moanalua High School – University of Hawaii, Manoa Men’s Volleyball

Rosa, Braiesey – Waianae High School – University of Oregon – Softball

Salanoa, Xevani – Punahou School – Westminster College – Soccer

Sato, Kayla – Mililani High School – Utah State University – Soccer

Senter, Ethan – Kalani High School – University of California, Santa Barbara – Soccer

Shimabukuro, Breenalyn – Aiea High School – Colorado Christian University – Soccer

Smith, Koen – Moanalua High School – Fordham University – Baseball

Souza, Nolan – Punahou School – University of Arkansas – Baseball

Taira, Alexys – Pearl City High School – Chaminade University – Soccer

Takai, Madison – Punahou School – Boston University – Golf

Tautua’a, Haiti – Waianae High School – University of Pittsburgh – Volleyball

Todd, Justin – Moanalua High School – University of Hawaii Men’s Volleyball

Tokumaru, Kai – Mid-Pacific Institute – University of Puget Sound – Baseball

Torres-Kahapea, Laynee – Punahou School – Portland State University – Basketball

Vaioleti, Melie – Punahou School – Brown University – Volleyball

Walker, Sydnee – Le Jardin Academy – University of Colorado, Colorado Springs – Volleyball

Wilson, Kailee – Mililani High School – Seattle University – Soccer

Yewchuk, Zack – Moanalua High School – University of Hawaii, Manoa – Men’s Volleyball

Yoshino, Preston – Punahou School – Grinnell College – Baseball

Stay with KHON2 Sports for more coverage of National Signing Day. Below are the remaining National Signing dates for student-athletes in the academic year.

Division I Basketball (Early Period) November 9, 2022

All Other Division I and II Sports (Non-Football) November 9, 2022

Division I Football (Early Period) December 21, 2022

Division I and II Football (Midyear JC Transfer) December 21, 2022

Division I and II Football (Regular Period) February 1, 2023

Division I Basketball (Regular Period) April 12, 2023