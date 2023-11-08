On Wednesday morning, a celebration took place in Waikiki as dozens of student athletes gathered to commemorate National Letter of Intent Signing Day.

The event, which excluded football, made collegiate commitments official for the class of 2024.

Held at the Princess Ka’iulani Hotel, the Aloha Leadership Foundation event had over 50 participants taking part, including a proud contingent signing with the home team, the University of Hawaii. Among them was Kapolei’s middle blocker and defensive specialist, Malinah Purcell-Telefoni, who is set to join the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team next fall.

While some athletes pledged allegiance to their home state, many are preparing to leave the islands for collegiate careers elsewhere, including the state’s top softball prospect, Maryknoll’s Jenna Sniffen. She finalized her commitment to join the Arizona Wildcats, underscoring the day’s significance.

In total, it’s estimated that over 100 student athletes across Hawaii signed at various levels, spanning NCAA Divisions I, II, and III, along with the NAIA.

The event in Waikiki was organized by Volunteer Administrator Kawika Kane and presented by Kyo-Ya Company, LTD.

The Aloha Leadership Foundation, a non-profit organization continues a 21-year tradition of annual signing day events in Hawaii, originally established by Doris Sullivan and her Pacific Islands Athletic Alliance (PIAA).

