Stovall dimissed from Rainbow Warrior football team

Melquise Stovall is no longer a member of the Rainbow Warrior football team.

The University of Hawaii announced his dismissal from the team this morning.

“There are certain expectations required of a football student-athlete here at the University of Hawai‘i,” Head coach Nick Rolovich said in a statement. “We hold all of our student-athletes to these standards and expect them to represent our football program to the highest degree. We wish Melquise the best as he moves forward.”

Stovall, a transfer from Riverside City College in California, came alive over the last two games for the Warriors, scoring four total touchdowns against Boise State and Air Force.

On the season, Stovall recorded 248 yards on 18 receptions and four scores.