The title reign of Hawaii’s Carissa Moore came to an end on Thursday as the 5-time WSL world champion was beat by Australia’s Stephanie Gilmore in the championship round of the Rip Curl WSL Finals in California.

Moore, who entered as the tournament’s top seed, received an automatic bye into the championship round after finishing the regular season as the No. 1 surfer in the WSL standing. Gilmore swept Moore in the best of three final by scores of 15.00-10.90 and 15.23-11.97.

Moore, an Olympic gold medalist, had won back-to-back WSL crowns and was in search of her sixth career world title.

Gilmore claimed her WSL eighth world title, a women’s record. She entered as the No. 5 seed and impressively took out world No. 4 Brisa Hennessy, No. 3 Tatiana Weston-Webb and No. 2 Johanne Defay to earn a spot in the title match.

As for the men’s side of the bracket, Brazil’s Filipe Toledo won the world title with a sweep over fellow countryman Italo Ferreira.

Rip Curl WSL Finals Results:

Women’s Match 1: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 14.76 DEF. Brisa Hennessy (CRI) 14.33

Men’s Match 1: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 13.37 DEF. Kanoa Igarashi (USA) 11.83

Women’s Match 2: Stephanie Gilmore (USA) 15.30 DEF. Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 14.87

Men’s Match 2: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 13.10 DEF. Ethan Ewing (AUS) 11.83

Women’s Match 3: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 16.83 DEF. Johanne Defay (FRA) 10.53

Men’s Match 3: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 12.10 DEF. Jack Robinson (AUS) 4.30

Women’s Title Match, Heat 1: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 15.00 DEF. Carissa Moore (HAW) 10.90

Men’s Title Match, Heat 1: Filipe Toledo (BRA 15.13 DEF. Italo Ferreira (BRA) 14.97

Women’s Title Match, Heat 2: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 15.23 DEF. Carissa Moore (HAW) 11.97

Men’s Title Match, Heat 2: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 16.50 DEF. Italo Ferreira (BRA) 14.93