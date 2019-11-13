State’s elite girl’s volleyball player signs LOI to play for Stanford

Iolani’s star girls volleyball player Elena Oglivie signed her letter of intent to play college volleyball for Stanford.

2x girl's volleyball player of the year put pen to paper today, signing to play for Stanford. The @Iolani_Raiders star played for the US youth national team this year. https://t.co/6W5b0hI4yR pic.twitter.com/CHsjjiCkxK — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) November 13, 2019

Oglivie, two-time state player of the year, won a state title with the Raiders last year as a junior. This year, she competed with the U.S Youth National Team.

The application process for Stanford is grueling, as is maintaining a high level of volleyball.

“It was definitely a rough path to get here, a hard path,” said Oglivie. “But definitely worth it to sign my signature on that line and have my parents behind my supporting me.

A do-it-all athlete at Iolani, Oglivie projects to play libero for The Cardinal.

Oglivie signed at the letter of intent signing day event at the Sheraton Waikiki put on by Education 1st.