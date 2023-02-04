The HHSAA announced following schedule changes to today’s state championship schedule.

– State Canoeing began at 11am after an hour long delay.

– Girls soccer consolation games have been canceled. DI/DII titles games have been moved to Waipahu High School. Same times 5 & 7 pm. No TV broadcast and radio broadcast is pending.

No changes to DII girls basketball championship which is scheduled for 7pm at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium on Hawai’i Island.

Game will be broadcast live via Hilo Vikings Athletics