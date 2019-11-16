Stansberry shoots Hawaii to victory in 83-75 win over Portland State

Eddie Stansberry’s career high 28 points lifted Hawaii to an 83-75 over Portland State on Friday night.

The senior sharpshooter made his first six 3-pointers and finished 6-for-7 behind the arc as the Rainbow Warriors improved to 3-1 on the season. Stansberry also made all six of his free throw attempts.

“Going into halftime there were some things that we needed to fix and adjust,” said Stansberry. “We had the advantage. We had the two point lead at the half. We just knew we had to bring energy. With a team like this that pressures 40 minutes of the game. We knew that we had to bring more energy than they did. And we just kept that in our head. And we kept our confidence and we started hitting shots.”

Behind a balanced offensive effort, the ‘Bows only trailed once at 4-2 in the early stages of the game. But the Portland State (1-2) press and heavy ball pressure bothered UH at times as the home team turned the ball over 18 times throughout the game.

Four Rainbow Warriors reached double figures as Samuta Avea added 12 points, Drew Buggs scored 11 and Zigmars Raimo finished with 10. Raimo also pulled down 14 rebounds and finished three assists shy of a triple-double with seven.

Next up for the ‘Bows is their first road game of the season. UH takes on Illinois on Monday, and the contest will be televised on ESPNU. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. HST.