Stanford drops 11 sports including Men’s Volleyball to cut costs during pandemic, ‘Bows head coach Charlie Wade confident that UH does not await a similar fate

Stanford announced Wednesday that it is dropping 11 sports amid financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The school will discontinue men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and wrestling after the 2020-21 academic year. Stanford also is eliminating 20 support staff positions.

With two national championships, three runner-up trophies and 35 All-Americans to their credit, men’s volleyball being one of the sports chose was stunning for many around the sport including University of Hawaii head coach Charlie Wade.

“Devastating news for not only Coach (John) Kosty and his team but for men’s volleyball and for college athletics in general. Just a big blow to college athletics from Stanford today and I think this is part of the what the post COVID world is going to look like. These massive, Stanford has 36 teams. Those sized athletics departments, I don’t think they’re sustainable going forward,” Wade told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

Numerous schools have cut athletic programs in recent weeks as the pandemic shut down campuses. Stanford is believed to be the first Power Five school to eliminate any sports programs.

Stanford projected a deficit of more than $25 million in the 2021 fiscal year and a shortfall of nearly $70 million over the next three years due to the pandemic. The school estimated the cost of sustaining the 11 sports permanently would exceed $200 million.

Stanford has one of the nation’s largest athletics departments, sponsoring 36 varsity sports before Wednesday’s cuts.

“Men’s volleyball has seen pretty significant growth at the collegiate level. We’ve added the Carolina League a few years ago and the announcement of the SIAC that is coming aboard next year and they’re close to adding the SAC which is another team of independents down In Tennessee and Carolina area, so I think overall the growth of men’s volleyball has been encouraging and there’s a bit of irony that the school that drops is Stanford who has a huge budget, it’s just I think there’s some contraction coming in these large athletics departments,” said Wade.

The contracts of coaches in the 11 sports will be honored, as will the scholarships for the more than 240 athletes affected. All support staff who have been let go will get severance pay.

Despite today’s announcement by Stanford, Wade is not concerned that UH could await a similar fate.

“I will say that the significant part for us and this was really driven home today is that when we first started discussion with the Big West Conference Commisioner going back to 2010 there was a deal breaker for them to make sure that each of the Big West schools that was going to sponsor men’s volleyball, they would put it on a protected list. So today’s state of Stanford is not possible among any of the teams in the Big West and that’s certainly encouraging for us as coaches and fans of the sport and for everyone that’s a fan of teams playing in the Big West, that the leadership of the Big West had the foresight and wisdom to say that if we’re going to go down this road, we’re going to put Big West men’s volleyball on the protected list and you can not cut any program,” said Wade.

UH Athletics Director David Matlin was not available for comment.

