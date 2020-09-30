St. Louis graduate, Kamalei Correa, placed on Titans reserve/COVID-19 list

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Kamalei Correa (44) stands on the field during the first half an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Wednesday afternoon, The Tennessee Titans announced St. Louis product, Kamalei Correa, is being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Correa is the fourth player, along with five staff members, to test positive on the Titans following Sunday’s game against Minnesota.

All team activities for both the Vikings and Titans have been suspended at this time. The NFL later announced that Tennessee’s game this weekend against Pittsburgh has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday, depending on further test results.

Correa and the three other players to test positive for COVID-19 will immediately go into a 10-day quarantine and will miss this week’s game. The rest of the Titans are not allowed back into the team facilities until Saturday at the earliest.