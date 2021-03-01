Spyros Chakas earns Freshman of the Week Award as ‘Bows Volleyball sweeps Big West Conference weekly honors

One the dame day that the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team moved to number-one in the latest AVCA rankings, the Rainbow Warriors swept the Big West Conference weekly honors.

Colton Cowell was named player of the week, Rado Parapunov was defensive player of the week, while Spyros Chakas earned freshman of the week honors following Hawaii’s four match season opening road trip at UC Irvine and UC San Diego.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE WEEKLY AWARDS:

COLTON COWELL

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Senior • Outside Hitter • Makawao, Maui • King Kekaulike HS

• Hawai’i senior Colton Cowell claimed his first Big West Men’s Volleyball Player of the Week award.

• The 6-1 outside hitter led UH to back-to-back sweeps of UC San Diego with 4.33 kills and 1.00 digs per set.

• Cowell led the club in kills both nights with 13 in each match.

• The Maui native hit .339 (26-6-59) for the series, including a .423 (13-2-26) in the opener.

• Cowell was perfect in 25 receive attempts during the two matches.

• He has posted double figure kills in all four matches this season and is tied for the team lead with 3.77 kill average.

OTHERS NOMINATED: Logan Clark (UC San Diego)

RADO PARAPUNOV

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Senior • Opposite • Sofia, Bulgaria • National High School of Math

• Hawai’i senior Rado Parapunov earned the Big West Men’s Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week award after helping his team to a pair of road sweeps against UC San Diego.

• The 6-9 opposite averaged a team-high 2.17 blocks per set in the team’s two wins.

• He tallied a team-best seven blocks (two solo) in the opener and shared team-high honors with six blocks (1 solo) in the rematch.

• Parapunov was in on 13 of the team’s 22 blocks in the series.

• He also averaged 1.33 digs per set in the series, which was second-highest on the team.

• Contributed on the offensive end as well with 3.50 kills per set, posting 10 kills in the opener and 11 in the rematch. Hit .421 (21-5-38) for the week.

OTHERS NOMINATED: Matt Palma (UC San Diego)

SPYROS CHAKAS

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

Outside Hitter • Nea Smyrni, Greece • The Moraitis School

• Hawai’i outside hitter Spyros Chakas is the recipient of the first Big West Men’s Volleyball Freshman of the Week honor in 2021.

• The 6-4 Greece native started both contests against UC San Diego – consecutive 3-0 wins – and contributed to the cause averaging 2.00 kills and 1.00 digs per set.

• Chakas served up three aces in match two.

• Chakas posted four kills and two digs in the opener and six kills with three digs in the rematch.

• He shared team-high honors with 35 receive attempts in the series and did not commit a single reception error.

OTHERS NOMINATED: None

The Warriors are off this week and will return to the competition with a pivotal three-match series at UCSB in Santa Barbara, Calif., beginning March 11.