Spring ball is underway for the University of Hawaii football team.

The Rainbow Warriors began spring practice at the UH-Manoa campus on Monday morning.

The unusually start to spring practice, which takes place from to Feb. 6 to March 3, is due to a construction project that will take place at UHM’s grass practice field and the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, the two main practice sites for the ‘Bows.

All practices are open to the public. Monday’s is taking place from 7 to 9 a.m.

