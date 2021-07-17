Spike and Serve pair wins U12 girls beach volleyball national championship

Spike and Serve, a Hawaii-based volleyball club, won the U12 BVCA national championship in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Friday.
The winning pair was Kaaawa’s Melahi Palencia and Kailua’s Capri Romjue.
Palencia and Romjue defeated 210 Beach Volleyball, a club based in Texas, in the finals.
The victory for Spike and Serve’s girls beach volleyball national title comes after Spike and Serve’s U17 boys indoor volleyball team won a national title of their own on July 7 in Kansas City, Mo.