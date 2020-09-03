Spectrum Sports, University of Hawai’i announces contract extension for television rights of UH Athletics

Spectrum Sports will continue as the official television partner for University of Hawai’i Athletics in a multi-year extension announced Thursday, making it one of the most comprehensive local rights agreements in the country.



Since 2011, Spectrum Networks has aired live games and programming of UH men’s and women’s sports on their platforms of Spectrum Sports, Spectrum Sports Pay-Per-View and Spectrum OC16.



The multi-year extension runs through July 31, 2025. It does not include UH’s prorated revenue share in the Mountain West’s new six-year media rights contracts with CBS Sports and FOX Sports.



Spectrum will air a minimum of 60 live events each year including football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s volleyball, women’s soccer, baseball and softball. The new contract also includes an added commitment to feature women’s water polo. In past years, Spectrum has also aired beach volleyball and men’s and women’s tennis matches.



“We’re excited to continue our longstanding partnership with Spectrum and look forward to adding our nationally ranked water polo program to the lineup,” said Athletics Director David Matlin.



UH football will continue to air on Spectrum Pay-Per-View for Hawai’i residents with streaming options in partnership with the Mountain West for fans outside of the state. Rainbow Wahine women’s volleyball home matches will continue to air exclusively in Hawai’i on Spectrum OC16.



“Since 2011, Spectrum Sports has been a household name, and our fans have come to expect quality telecasts night in and night out,” Matlin said. “We share in the excitement with each Rainbow Wahine and Rainbow Warrior victory, whether at home or in our athletic venues.”



Spectrum Sports, 24-hour channel covering UH Athletics events and programming, is available on channels 12 (SD) and 1012 (HD) for Spectrum subscribers, and on channels 89 (SD) and 1089 (HD) for Hawaiian Telcom subscribers. OC16 is an exclusive channel of Spectrum, and is available on channels 16 (HD) and 1016 (HD).



In addition to live games, Spectrum Sports produces and televises pre-game and post-game programming for many events with insight and commentary from UH alumni, both coaches and student-athletes.



“Spectrum Sports has served as the official TV home of UH Athletics since 2011, and we are proud that our coverage has allowed us to engage with Hawai’i sports fans for nearly a decade,” said Dan Schmidt, Senior Director, Spectrum Networks Hawai’i. “We recognize the passion this community has for its Rainbow Wahine and Rainbow Warrior student-athletes, and together with the University of Hawai’i we’re proud to continue our commitment of delivering live programming and game coverage that Hawai’i fans love.”

