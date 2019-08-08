Special teams success sets the tone for Paul Scott’s sophomore season with Rainbow Warriors

In The University of Hawaii’s 2018 season that saw the Rainbow Warriors reach eight wins for the first time since 2010, Paul Scott was often the ‘tone-setter’ on special teams delivering big hits throughout the year.

In 2019, Scott is using that redshirt freshman campaign to set the tone for his second year suiting up for the Warriors.

The 2017 graduate of McClymonds Senior High School in Oakland, California was one of the recruiting gems for head coach Nick Rolovich as Scott who was once committed to California, entered the program as a 3-star recruit by Scout, 247Sports, and ESPN.

After using his true freshman year to redshirt, Scott made an instant impact on special teams in 2018, playing in 11-games recording 17 tackles with two forced fumbles en route to being named the team’s Coach Dick Tomey Special Teams MVP award winner.

“Definitely built my confidence a lot. I really wasn’t imputed onto the field a lot because it took me some time getting to know the defense but it helped me knowing that me putting my all in to help the team in any way. It wasn’t for me, it was for everybody else,” Scott told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

“We’re just live down there. All the guys. We got energy, everything. We just brought the energy to the field. I loved it a lot. I really liked it.”

That recognition has provided as a springboard for Scott, who aims at not only continuing his success on special teams but also play a more significant role at linebacker.

“The focus right now is just being the best I can be. There’s a lot of room for improvement. So we’re just stacking the days right now.”

Through training camp Scott has proven to keep his aggressive style patrolling the field and has been noted by assistant Mark Banker as improving his tackling.

With Uh’s season opener against Arizona on August 24 at Aloha Stadium quickly approaching, Scott is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to return to the field to deliver the ‘oohs’ and ‘awes’ in Halawa.

“I’ve been thinking at night. That first kickoff of the game. Hopefully I’m still on it, flying down there. Hopefully they don’t take a knee. We want to set the tone right there.”