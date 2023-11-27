In order to accomplish something that’s never been done as a program, Kahuku had to do something new to maintain its current title reign: Play from behind.

The Red Raiders entered Friday’s HHSAA Open Division title game winners of two straight state titles. As storied as Kahuku’s program is, it had never won three straight state titles. Kahuku won consecutive titles from 2000 to 2001, 2005 to 2006 and 2011 to 2012, but had never won three in a row.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Kahuku exited the 2020 COVID-19 pause firing on all cylinders as a program, winning the 2021 title game 49-14 over Saint Louis and 20-0 over Punahou the following year.

On the field, Kahuku rarely faced adversity against Hawaii teams during its title reign, but that changed on Nov. 4, when Mililani gave the Red Raiders their first loss to a team from the islands since 2019.

Adversity struck again for Kahuku on Friday, as star player Kaimana “Mana” Carvalho was knocked out of the game after being on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Creativity was required for Kahuku to down the Trojans without one of its best players, but the Red Raiders ultimately prevailed, 21-19, at the University of Hawaii’s Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in a state championship game for the ages.

“It just shows the heart of this team, that no matter what, we will play until the end,” Kahuku head coach Sterling Carvalho said. “That’s Kahuku football. We don’t play with anything else but our hearts and with each other. Mana was a big loss. Being my nephew, losing him tonight was a big loss for our game plan in all three phases. But we all trusted each other. We are a team and we play with our hearts.”

Friday’s HHSAA title was won on special teams, a unit spearheaded by Stewart Carvalho, the twin brother of head coach Sterling. Stewart Carvalho, who runs the unit with former Kahuku standout Keala Santiago and Lesa Maiava, watched with fulfillment as the Red Raiders supplied the game’s biggest moments on two kickoffs and a punt return.

“I’m just so proud of our boys battling. Whether we were up, whether we were down, they’re focused on their responsibilities and their execution and it showed,” Stewart Carvalho said. “As a dad, I was kind of sad that Mana was out, but as a coach, we know we have capable players to fill in and we just trust each player doing their thing and executing to the very end.”

The Trojans received to begin the game but didn’t get the ball as Kahuku started things off with an onside kick, which was fumbled and fought for until the Red Raiders recovered the ball at the Mililani 27. Kahuku promptly scored in four plays and took an 8-0 lead after Kaimana Carvalho ran in the 2-point conversion with 9:27 left in the first quarter, his biggest contribution in the game before being removed.

Although Kahuku led 15-6 at halftime, a pair of Mililani touchdowns gave the Trojans a 19-15 lead with 9:14 remaining. Mililani forced a Kahuku punt on the ensuing possession and got the ball back on its own 15 with 6:37 left. The Red Raiders got the stop and punt they needed, which hopped on UH’s two-tone turf before Diezel Kamoku returned it 86 yards for a touchdown.

“We tell our players if you feel you can make a play, you make the play. Whether you go down and either get a 1-yard gain or get a 100-yard gain, it doesn’t matter. We trust you,” Stewart Carvalho said. “That’s what we as coaches love about our boys and that’s what they love about us — it’s about mutual respect, that they trust how we coach them, and we also trust their abilities. The fact that Diezel finally got to show the rest of the state and the nation that he’s one of the most premier players in the league, I’m so happy for him.”

Still, Kahuku had to withstand Mililani and star quarterback Kini McMillan one last time. But after a Zaden Mariteragi squib kick that was recovered by Kinglsey “Manulele” Ah You with 2:59 remaining, the Trojans never had the opportunity to respond. Kahuku drained the rest of the clock after Mililani used up all of its timeouts, winning its third straight state title for the first time in program history.

“Zaiden executed the exact yardage we needed, and Manulele being there, that’s what we practice for and when they executed it, it just made us so happy and proud of them and just so happy for the boys,” Stewart Carvalho said.

Added Sterling Carvalho: “Props to (Stewart). He has that special teams rolling. Coach Keala Santiago, coach Lesa Maiava also help on the special teams. Those three guys did a wonderful job. I’m just so proud of them, so happy for them. We don’t leave anything to chance. What you saw (Friday), we practice that all week, every single day. They just executed well and it came at the opportune time.”

For years, Kahuku’s calling card was its tenacious defense, paired with a punishing run game behind impenetrable offensive lineman in the elephant package. Recently, with the likes of players such as Kainoa “Kaikai” Carvalho, Stewart’s other son, the Red Raiders began to display their aerial versatility.

But on Friday, the Red Raiders showed the third phase of football is just as important as the main two in winning championships, delivering their community an unprecedented third consecutive title.

“Just a heart full of gratitude for my coaches, my players,” Sterling Carvalho said. “All the time and effort that they put in during the offseason and the dedication in trusting the process. Just a flood of emotions that everything they worked so hard for, they were able to accomplish and achieve (Friday).

“I’m just so grateful. I told the kids that they were saved for some reason. Our father in heaven allowed them to be saved at this time to come here on this earth for this time.”