South Korea’s Si Woo Kim won the 2023 Sony Open at Waialae Country Club on Sunday.

It is the fourth victory of the 27-year-old’s PGA career.

Kim edged tournament runner-up Hayden Buckley by one stroke with a four-round total of 18-under 262.

Woo won a total of $1,422,000 in prize money.

A trio of local golfers missed the cut and had their respective runs in the tournament end on Monday.