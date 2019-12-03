Sources: Hawaii’s Manti Te’o back in the NFL, re-signs with New Orleans Saints

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – OCTOBER 28: Manti Te’o #51 of the New Orleans Saints arrives before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Hawaii’s Manti Te’o is back in the National Football League.

Multiple sources have confirmed with KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello on Tuesday that the linebacker is rejoining the New Orleans Saints after spending the last two seasons with the franchise.

After a solid season in 2017 with New Orleans where he recorded 62 tackles in a career-high 16 games, early season injuries forced him to an inactive role to close 2018 and into free agency.

Te’o went unsigned for the 2019 season but remained training in both Hawaii and California in preparation for a potential opportunity.







The Saints have yet to officially announce the transaction.

In six seasons in the NFL, the second round draft choice by the Chargers in 2013, the former Heisman Trophy runner-up and All-American out of Notre Dame has amassed 313 tackles and two interceptions.

New Orleans, who clinched the NFC South Division Championship this past weekend will play host to San Francisco on Sunday.