Son of Hawai’i resident Relson Gracie will make Bellator MMA debut in May

The son of Hawai’i resident and martial arts legend Relson Gracie is headed to Bellator MMA.

Rhalan Gracie, recently signed with the MMA promotion and will be making his organization debut on May 9 at Bellator 242 in San Jose, California against Dominic Sumner confirmed to KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello by a Bellator official.

The fight will take place in the welterweight division of 170-pounds.

Gracie, recently was victorious at a Fight 2 Win jiu-jitsu card in Honolulu last year.

Rhalan’s father Relson is the brother of UFC Hall of Famer Royce Gracie, and splits his time between Hawaii and his native Brazil. Relson, is an instructor at his Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Honolulu.

