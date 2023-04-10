Kainoa Wade, the son of University of Hawaii men’s volleyball head coach Charlie Wade, is more than making his own name in local volleyball circles.

The Kamehameha sophomore sensation has been the star for the ILH regular champion Warriors this year, putting up jaw-dropping numbers in the process.

In victories over ‘Iolani and Punahou last week, Wade hammered 46 kills against the Raiders and 25 kills against the Buffanblu. Both matches were victories that sealed the regular season title for Kamehameha.

Kamehameha has not won a boys volleyball state title in a dozen years, but with Wade, they figure to be contenders to at least the next three years.

As regular season champions, the Warriors clinched a berth in the HHSAA state tournament and are the top seed in the ILH tournament, which begins next Monday.

“I’ve been around this game a long time and I embrace being a leader and keeping my teammates calm is a way to get the win,” Wade told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida. “I trust my team and my coaches and I just stay confident and try and produce from the get go. Honestly, from playing balloon volleyball in my living room, I loved it, so I embrace it.”