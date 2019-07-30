‘Solo’ is not alone as ‘Bows return with Vaipulu and the rest of starting offensive line for 2019 season

On Monday morning, the University of Hawaii football team continued their training camp in Manoa, where the Rainbow Warriors are just 26 days away from their season opener against Arizona.

For Hawaii’s returning quarterback Cole McDonald, he opens the 2019 season as one of the most accurate passers in the country from a clean pocket according to Pro Football Focus.

PFF has him as a 79% passer from a clean pocket to go with a nation’s best 3,400 yards passing, creating high expectations for a passing offense that ranked ninth in the country last season.

Adding to the possibilites are that the Rainbow Warriors return all five starters on the offensive line, including sophomore guard, Solo Vaipulu.

“Yeah, we love the pressure you know. The pressure’s on us, we just like to exceed and pass those expectations. We just want to be the best people we can be on the field and outside the field, and just win these games,” Vaipulu told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

Vaipulu, who started in all of Hawaii’s games at right guard for the ‘Bows in 2018 was one of just four players in the country to start 14 games as a true freshman.

“Something that makes us good is that we all hold each other accountable. So someone is taking a rep off, someone will get, we don’t have the coaches getting on us, somebody else is getting on their head, it just all makes us better, to become better players and everyone is held to a higher standard,” added Vaipulu. “We just want to win that mountain west that’s been our goal and last year we didn’t meet those goals so this year everybody just came back and starting January we’re just like we need to start, we need to get to that mountain west. So that’s just been our goal since the start.”

The Riverside, California native is coming off of All-MWC honorable mention honors, and excelled in the classroom as well as academic all-MW honoree.

The rest of the returning O-Line starters are Kohl Levao at center, Ilm Manning at left tackle, J.R. Hensley at left guard, and Joey Nu‘uanu-Kuhi‘iki at right tackle.

Taaga Tuulima, who started the first 11 games at center, is back as well with offseason additions headlined by Arizona transfer Michael Eletise, Arasi Mose, Caden Hilborn, Kauka Umiamaka, Elias Wong, and Bubba Wa‘a to name a few.

The Rainbow Warriors will hold practices every day this week through saturday at 8:00am at Cooke Field. These will be the final practices of training camp that are open to the public.

UH will open their season on August 24 against Arizona at Aloha Stadium with a kickoff time of 4:30 pm HST. The game will be televised nationally on the CBS Sports Network.