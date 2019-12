The University of Hawaii football team wrapped up its 2019 season in the most dramatic of ways on Tuesday night, beating rival BYU 38-34 in the Hawaii Bowl to finish 10-5 for the year.

As the only live sporting event in the country on Christmas Eve, all eyes were on the game. Here are some reactions on social media both locally and nationally from the game.

What a way to end the season for Cole McDonald!



-New career-high in passing yards

-Goes over 4,000 passing yards on the season

-Throws the game-winning touchdown

-Voted @HawaiiBowl MVP#HawaiiFB #QBHui #LiveAlohaPlayWarrior pic.twitter.com/WJum1Z9PBP — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) December 25, 2019

How bout them Warriors! These kids never cease to amaze me. Their love for each other and this state is amazing. #DefendPrideRock https://t.co/u0JgBcmVsw — Jacob Yoro (@CoachYoro) December 25, 2019

Hawaii beats BYU to win the SoFi Hawaii Bowl. Cole McDonald had 493 pass yds, the 2nd-most by a Hawaii player in a bowl game (Colt Brennan, 559 in 2006).



Hawaii became the first FBS program to have 3 1,000 yard receivers in a single season on multiple occasions (also in 2007). pic.twitter.com/rA8lBB7VuB — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 25, 2019

The Rainbow Warriors make the late charge to beat BYU 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XzCdXYEINR — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 25, 2019