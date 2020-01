AUBURN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 30: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide stands on the sidelines during the final seconds of the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa announced he was declaring for the NFL on Monday, putting an end to a storied college career.

Just as the nation took notice of his excellence as a quarterback during his playing days at Alabama, many on social media paid tribute to Tagovailoa’s Crimson Tide career coming to an end.

Below are some reactions to Tagovailoa’s draft decision on Twitter.

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa has declared for the NFL Draft.



Tua's career Total QBR of 93.4 at Alabama is the best in the history of the metric (since 2004).



Tua set school records for Pass TD (87) and 300-yd games (10) at Alabama. pic.twitter.com/O68vBhXv2S — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 6, 2020

Tua Tagovailoa will be entering the 2020 NFL Draft



Thank you for everything you have done for the University of Alabama and I hope you do great things in the NFL @Tuaamann #RollTide pic.twitter.com/xRBAnrvgi0 — Alabama DieHards (@AlabamaDieHards) January 6, 2020

Thank you @Tuaamann! 🐘



Tua Tagovailoa has declared for the NFL Draft and will forego his senior season at Alabama. pic.twitter.com/K1miL0BK8u — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) January 6, 2020

Tua perspective for last two years:



Joe Burrow has thrown 71 touchdown passes in his last 27 games and still trails Tua by five — and Tua has played in three fewer games. — Travis Reier (@travisreier) January 6, 2020

Regardless of what Tua Tagovailoa decides today, the only acceptable response from anyone should be “I’m glad you made the right choice for you.” — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) January 6, 2020

Tua Tagovailoa is one of the best college quarterbacks I've ever seen and he should run screaming to the NFL and never look back so good on him — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) January 6, 2020

There it is: Tua Tagovailoa declares for the 2020 NFL Draft. — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) January 6, 2020