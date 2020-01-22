Social media reacts to new Hawaii football coach Todd Graham’s hiring

News of Todd Graham’s came as a surprise to many reacting to the news on social media on Tuesday evening.

Here are some of the social media reactions via Twitter.

BREAKING: Former Arizona State coach Todd Graham to become new Hawaii head coach https://t.co/BsCsVXYtvq — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) January 22, 2020

Welcome to the Warrior 'ohana @RealCoachGraham



Let's Go Bows!

🌈



See you at peactice!

🤙 — Sean Eyman (@UHawkFan12) January 22, 2020

Graham is an interesting hire. Thought UH would go the Stutz or Smith route… Like Graham’s offensive mind tho. His teams always put up big numbers and get to bowl games. Hope he keeps the r&s/ air raid . UH has the personnel to be phenomenal offensively in 2020. #HawaiiFB — Matt Crowley (@crowley_sports1) January 22, 2020

All kidding aside, I legitimately think Todd Graham is a great fit at Hawaii and will do a very good job there. He is a good football coach — Paul Zeise (@PaulZeise) January 22, 2020

Todd Graham coming back to Arizona Stadium on Aug. 29 👀 https://t.co/juAwxRKZPU — AZ Desert Swarm (@AZDesertSwarm) January 22, 2020

Todd Graham pronouncing Hawaii will be one the best things about college football in 2020 — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) January 22, 2020

NEWS: Todd Graham is back, named head coach at Hawaii. https://t.co/nVnb5UrPlJ — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 22, 2020

Former Rice, Tulsa, Pitt & Arizona State coach Todd Graham will be formally introduced as Hawaii’s new coach on Wednesday — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 22, 2020