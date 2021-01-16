Social media reacts to Max Holloway’s unanimous decision victory over Calvin Kattar at UFC on ABC 1

In what may be the most prolific performance in an MMA career full of them, Waianae’s Max Holloway showed that he’s still a force to be reckoned with in the UFC featherweight decision with a dominant 50-43, 50-43, 50-42 unanimous decision victory over Calvin Kattar at UFC on ABC 1 at Fight Island.
The 29-year-old Holloway showed he has plenty left in the tank, impressing the masses who viewed in to the UFC’s first event of the year.
UFC legend and ESPN MMA analyst Daniel Cormier said Holloway “may have had the single greatest performance I’ve seen in a UFC fight.”
Meanwhile, boxing legend Teddy Atlas says he liked what he saw from Holloway and also commended Kattar’s toughness in lasting all five rounds.
In addition to praise for Holloway’s performance, Kattar’s fighting spirit was also a common theme on many social media accounts.
Others who tuned in on the UFC’s first-ever event on ABC were equally impressed on Saturday.
Shortly after the bout, Holloway also took home the $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus.