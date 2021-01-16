Social media reacts to Max Holloway’s unanimous decision victory over Calvin Kattar at UFC on ABC 1

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 17: In this handout image provided by UFC, Max Holloway (R) kicks Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

In what may be the most prolific performance in an MMA career full of them, Waianae’s Max Holloway showed that he’s still a force to be reckoned with in the UFC featherweight decision with a dominant 50-43, 50-43, 50-42 unanimous decision victory over Calvin Kattar at UFC on ABC 1 at Fight Island.

The 29-year-old Holloway showed he has plenty left in the tank, impressing the masses who viewed in to the UFC’s first event of the year.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

UFC legend and ESPN MMA analyst Daniel Cormier said Holloway “may have had the single greatest performance I’ve seen in a UFC fight.”

Meanwhile, boxing legend Teddy Atlas says he liked what he saw from Holloway and also commended Kattar’s toughness in lasting all five rounds.

In addition to praise for Holloway’s performance, Kattar’s fighting spirit was also a common theme on many social media accounts.

Others who tuned in on the UFC’s first-ever event on ABC were equally impressed on Saturday.

Shortly after the bout, Holloway also took home the $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories