Social media reacts to Max Holloway’s unanimous decision victory over Calvin Kattar at UFC on ABC 1

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 17: In this handout image provided by UFC, Max Holloway (R) kicks Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 17, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

In what may be the most prolific performance in an MMA career full of them, Waianae’s Max Holloway showed that he’s still a force to be reckoned with in the UFC featherweight decision with a dominant 50-43, 50-43, 50-42 unanimous decision victory over Calvin Kattar at UFC on ABC 1 at Fight Island.

The 29-year-old Holloway showed he has plenty left in the tank, impressing the masses who viewed in to the UFC’s first event of the year.

UFC legend and ESPN MMA analyst Daniel Cormier said Holloway “may have had the single greatest performance I’ve seen in a UFC fight.”

My thoughts on the night. Congrats to all the winners, but the night belonged to the blessed express. Stay aboard @BlessedMMA pic.twitter.com/dpSNGYF4Ep — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 16, 2021

Meanwhile, boxing legend Teddy Atlas says he liked what he saw from Holloway and also commended Kattar’s toughness in lasting all five rounds.

Both these gladiators obviously bring a new definition to the meaning of tough, but again as I say in boxing the one who is smarter, becomes tougher. Tonight it was Holloway. Used his experience to devise clever strategy. 🧠👊 #UFCFightIsland #UFCFightIsland7 https://t.co/z8viBkAsNX — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) January 16, 2021

I just walked in, missed first 3 rds. My God what a chin and heart displayed by Kattar. Holloway came with right plan- a mix of tough but smart. #UFCFightIsland7 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) January 16, 2021

In addition to praise for Holloway’s performance, Kattar’s fighting spirit was also a common theme on many social media accounts.

Others who tuned in on the UFC’s first-ever event on ABC were equally impressed on Saturday.

Levels. That was the best Max Holloway we've ever seen. He's so elite. The best of the best. A performance for the ages. Defeats Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision.



He HAS to fight the winner of Volkanovski vs. Ortega after THAT performance. FAXXXXXXXXXXXXX!#UFCFightIsland7 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 16, 2021

This Version of Max Holloway can compete at 155 @ufc #UFCFightIsland — Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) January 16, 2021

You know that was, right?



YALL MUSTVE FORGOT: MAX HOLLOWAY EDITION! — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 16, 2021

Max Holloway is a freaking superstar and a baddddddd man. Holy cow. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 16, 2021

Max Holloway landed a UFC record 445 significant strikes today



Here’s Uncle Dana’s reaction when he saw Max #UFCFightIsland7



pic.twitter.com/tRTYYCYIuJ — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 16, 2021

Shortly after the bout, Holloway also took home the $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus.