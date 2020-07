ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JULY 10: In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Opponents Alexander Volkanovski of Australia and Max Holloway face off during the UFC 251 official weigh-in inside Flash Forum at UFC Fight Island on July 10, 2020 on Yas Island Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Max Holloway’s featherweight title rematch with Alexander Volkanovski had plenty of anticipation leading up to the bout at Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island.

The fight certainly lived up to the hype, as Volkanovski won 48-47, 47-48, 48-47 in a split decision. At the same time, many believe Holloway did enough to win and took to social media to voice their concerns.

Here are some reactions on social media before, during and after the fight:

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight title is up next. This could end up being fight of the night. Max has something to prove and Alex does as well. This should be great. #UFC251 — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) July 12, 2020

I’m not sure if a walkout song puts me in a better mood than “Hawaiian Kickboxer." — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 12, 2020

Max getting robbed got me like… pic.twitter.com/31UpZhnXJ9 — Lance McCullers Jr. (@lmccullers43) July 12, 2020

Max 3-2….. did my dude so bogus https://t.co/m7p5DJXKpY — °°° K . C °°° (@ColeHunter520) July 12, 2020

Max Holloway was just robbed. Terrible. @ufc — B r e v i n J o r d a n (@Brevinjordan) July 12, 2020

Max was definitely robbed out of that one! — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) July 12, 2020

211 someone called the police @BlessedMMA won — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) July 12, 2020

Wow, I love the heart of @alexvolkanovski , but @BlessedMMA won that fight — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) July 12, 2020

Super close fight. Volkanovski made great adjustments later on after the slow start. Want to watch that again. Definitely not a robbery. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 12, 2020

Max got robbed smh #UFC251 — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) July 12, 2020