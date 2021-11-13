Social media reacts to Max Holloway’s impressive victory over Yair Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 197

Waianae native Max Holloway added to his growing legend with a unanimous decision victory over Yair Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 197 at the Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday.
The judges scored the fight 49-46, 48-47, 48-47 in favor of Holloway, who has won two straight fights for the first time since 2018.
All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station
Holloway and Rodriguez traded blows for 25 minutes, giving UFC followers around the world an entertaining fight that was sure raise the profile of both. Afterwards, it was announced that both had also earned the $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus.
Below are reactions of the fight from key observers and MMA figures.
Rodriguez’s coach, Israel Martinez, shared a photo of the two fighters getting transported to the hospital after the fight:
Holloway, who is in line to face Alexander Volkanovski for another title shot, could opt for a more lucrative option in Conor McGregor.
McGregor appeared to be an interested observer on Saturday.