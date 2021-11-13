Social media reacts to Max Holloway’s impressive victory over Yair Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 197

Waianae native Max Holloway added to his growing legend with a unanimous decision victory over Yair Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 197 at the Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The judges scored the fight 49-46, 48-47, 48-47 in favor of Holloway, who has won two straight fights for the first time since 2018.

Holloway and Rodriguez traded blows for 25 minutes, giving UFC followers around the world an entertaining fight that was sure raise the profile of both. Afterwards, it was announced that both had also earned the $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus.

Below are reactions of the fight from key observers and MMA figures.

Incredible fight, two relentless warriors! #UFCVegas42 — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) November 13, 2021

Rodriguez’s coach, Israel Martinez, shared a photo of the two fighters getting transported to the hospital after the fight:

Dana White says Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez will be transported to hospital after the #UFCVegas42 main event. Won't attend press conference. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) November 13, 2021

Respect and thanks to both these gladiators for again teaching us all what is meant by going to another place in search of greatness. In search of yourself. 👊❤️🙏 @BlessedMMA @panteraufc #UFCVegas42 https://t.co/j4OW2ttOyN — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 13, 2021

"YAIR! You frickin' animal."



Holloway and Rodriguez embraced before being transported to the hospital 🤝 #UFCVegas42 (via @UFCEspanol) pic.twitter.com/KR7QP0GcSx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 14, 2021

Great fight!! Very competitive…well done lads 👏 #UFCVegas42 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 13, 2021

Holloway, who is in line to face Alexander Volkanovski for another title shot, could opt for a more lucrative option in Conor McGregor.

McGregor appeared to be an interested observer on Saturday.